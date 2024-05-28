Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,074,920,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $166.00 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $31,306,930.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 674,692,981 shares in the company, valued at $111,364,823,443.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,514,632.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,614,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,855,301 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

View Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.