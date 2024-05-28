Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources stock opened at $123.27 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

