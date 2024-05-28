Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cummins by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $284.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.81. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

