Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $119.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.98.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.