Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 14,842 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 515,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 26,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,061,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $181.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.63. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $181.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.