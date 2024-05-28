Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX stock opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $148.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $156,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,770 shares of company stock worth $23,961,948 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

