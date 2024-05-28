Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,284 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $202.47 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

