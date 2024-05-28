Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.46

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 172455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $761,115. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,431,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 67.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 333,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 142,959 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

