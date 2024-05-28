Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,779,000 after acquiring an additional 867,628 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,181,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $21,888,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,625.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 550,140 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. 2,809,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,225,299. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $43.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

