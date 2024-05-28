Parallel Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. 207,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,775. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

