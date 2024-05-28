Parallel Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 395,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.35. 1,491,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,500. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

