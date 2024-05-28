Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 552,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,560. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

