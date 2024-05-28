Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 86,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,542,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

