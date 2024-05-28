Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,614,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,520. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

