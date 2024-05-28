Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 122.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 122.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $2,456,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,899,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares in the company, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $781,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,065,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,219,033 shares of company stock worth $518,077,328 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.96. 3,068,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,534,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $523.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

