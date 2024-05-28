Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 70,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 100,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 96,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. 1,508,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.