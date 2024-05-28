Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 347 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.83. 388,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.14.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

