Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $650.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $550.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.87.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PH opened at $529.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $319.14 and a 12 month high of $570.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $548.63 and a 200-day moving average of $502.23.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

