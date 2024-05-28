Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.67. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

