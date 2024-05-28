Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Pengana International Equities Price Performance
About Pengana International Equities
Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
