PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.51. 998,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.71 and its 200 day moving average is $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

