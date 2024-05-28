Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Shares Down 1.3%

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 4,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, provides advanced imaging tools that address unmet medical needs. The company offers Perimeter S-Series optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system that delivers resolution margin visualization of excised tissue specimens in the operating room.
