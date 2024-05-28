PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,606,000. NDVR Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $60.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,420.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,302. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

