PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 136.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 270,952 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 108.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.40. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

