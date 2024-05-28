PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 575,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.61 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.