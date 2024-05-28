PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 10,306 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JD.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in JD.com by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in JD.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.