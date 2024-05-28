PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,554 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 890.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $4,058,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $4,058,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,322.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $464,056.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,325 shares of company stock worth $11,899,081 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Articles

