Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock Price Down 3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 13,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 34,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.