Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.08.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRVA

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Boehler bought 277,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $4,488,226.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,488,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,752,295.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,390 shares of company stock valued at $897,700 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 115.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Privia Health Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.