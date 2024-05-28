Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 485.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,989 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100,579 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $46,306,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,659,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,344,000 after buying an additional 39,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

