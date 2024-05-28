Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

IRWD stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,406,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after buying an additional 668,694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $743,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane purchased 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany acquired 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $100,215.92. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 301,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,255.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

