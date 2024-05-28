Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MUSA)

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.97. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $25.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUSA

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $444.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $449.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 28.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 24.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 451.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.