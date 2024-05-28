Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for V.F. Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VFC)

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $12.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

