Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Issued By Zacks Research

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanos Medical in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

AVNS stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.28. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $916.16 million, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avanos Medical news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 371,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 158,473 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

