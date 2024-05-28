Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Decreased by Analyst

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $12.92 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 2.8 %

TOL opened at $122.91 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.65.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 39.2% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 186,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 52,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,122.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $580,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,122.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

