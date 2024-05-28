Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VFC)

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

V.F. stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. V.F. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.22.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in V.F. by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

