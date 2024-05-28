Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Lowered by Analyst

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VMC opened at $259.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.78. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,856. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile



Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

