Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for ICF International, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICF International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.78 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.33. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $144.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.35. ICF International has a 52 week low of $108.58 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ICF International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ICF International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

