Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Decreased by Analyst (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cormark reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

Shares of AEM opened at C$93.83 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.20. The firm has a market cap of C$46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.88, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total value of C$475,050.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.00, for a total value of C$1,034,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total value of C$475,050.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,401,410. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.07%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

