Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Raised by Analyst

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.77) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

DNLI opened at $19.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,471.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares in the company, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

