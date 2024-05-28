Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Get Evotec alerts:

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Evotec in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evotec’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evotec’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Evotec Stock Down 3.2 %

Evotec stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

