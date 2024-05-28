Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:FM)

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM stock opened at C$18.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.