Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Raised by Raymond James (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FM
First Quantum Minerals Price Performance
FM stock opened at C$18.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.