Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NYSE:IAG opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485,183 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,444 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,972,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after buying an additional 3,935,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $8,642,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

