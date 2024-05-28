Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Reduced by Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 597.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,224,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,417,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after buying an additional 5,752,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 48.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

