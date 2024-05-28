Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of TNGX opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.84. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNGX. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,471,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,937,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

