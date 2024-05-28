Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Reduced by Zacks Research

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $170.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.2% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

