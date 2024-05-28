Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issued By Desjardins

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$76.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.98 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.