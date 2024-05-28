Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CHD)

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Church & Dwight in a research report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Church & Dwight’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $106.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,310,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $908,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 15,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $1,585,284.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,334.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight



Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

