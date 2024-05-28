Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Issued By National Bank Financial

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$84.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.32.

TSE:TD opened at C$76.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$79.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.18. The company has a market cap of C$136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.98 and a one year high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

