Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. HighPeak Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 850.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,576 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the third quarter worth $10,396,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,636,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,318,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 521,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

